By Staff Reporter

CONFIRMED Covid-19 cases have risen to 489 after four people were tested positive Sunday, Health Ministry said.

“Three cases tested positive from Covid-19 today (Sunday). These include returnees from South Africa (3) and one local case. The local case is a contact of a known confirmed case.”

“As at 21 June 2020, Zimbabwe had 489 confirmed cases, including 64 recoveries and six deaths,” the ministry said in its daily Covid-19 update.