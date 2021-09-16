Covid Implosion In Schools

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) has claimed that Covid-19 cases are on the increase in schools, warning that very soon learning centres will be turned into isolation centres.

Schools reopened for all classes two weeks after they were closed on June 4.

Despite schools reopening, teachers’ unions have warned the government does not open the schools without adequate Covid-19 mitigation measures in place.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com PTUZ president Takavafira Zhou described the situation in schools as “terrible”.

“Very soon most schools would be turned into quarantine centres. What is worrisome is that there are no testing kits to test several students that show signs of covid 19. It seems it is government’s policy not to provide testing kits as confirmation of covid 19 cases is showing that government acted on lies when it recommended the opening of schools,” Zhou said.

The PTUZ president challenged Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to swallow their pride and address the cases of COVID 19 in schools.

“Ministry officials who claimed to have assessed school readiness have gone into hibernation and are now far detached from centres of COVID escalation where their assistance is desperately needed to ameliorate the situation,”

“The escalation source seem to have been the unwise decision of allowing conglomeration of pupils, teachers and ancillary staff in schools without any testing,” said Zhou.

The ministry of Education and Secondary Education spokesperson Taungana Ndoro could not be reached for comment.