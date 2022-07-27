Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln to return for ‘The Walking Dead’ spin-off

By Agencies

Rick Grimes and Michonne are back — and now everyone knows.

“It was great. We knew they were coming,” Norman Reedus said when he stopped by EW’s Comic-Con video suite Saturday with the rest of his castmates. “[Lincoln]’s in the room right next to mine, so I had a chat with him all night before that. It’s great seeing them.”

Reedus’ reunion with Gurira went a little differently, though. “Danai, I was sitting on my patio and I get a text and she’s like, ‘Is that you sitting in the dark up there in a bathrobe?'” he recalled.

“And I’m like looking like, where are you? That goes on for 20 minutes, and then she walked up and screamed. So it was good to see Danai.”

He then joked, “Andy I don’t really care about, but I really love Danai.”