Spread This News

In a surprising development for the country’s corporate and business landscape, Deloitte & Touche (Zimbabwe) has announced it is rebranding to Axcentium. The announcement of the new name was made during a late February closed-curtain event involving only staff and partners, marking a major shift in the management direction of the consultancy firm.

In a statement on Friday, March 1st, the new firm also said it is exiting the Deloitte Africa network following a management buyout expected to conclude by the end of October 2024. This significant change marks a new chapter for the established audit and tax consultancy firm, which has served the country for decades under the Deloitte banner.

The news comes after months of speculation surrounding the future of Deloitte Zimbabwe. While the full details of the management buyout haven’t been publicly disclosed, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said a desire for greater operational autonomy and a strategic refocus on the Zimbabwean market were key drivers for the decision.

Axcentium’s managing partner and Deloitte’s first female leader , Charity Mtwazi, stated that the organisation was poised to continue the strong tradition and legacy of Deloitte Zim, which dates back to 1905 when the consultancy was founded in Bulawayo.

The Rebranding Shift

The newly rebranded Axcentium retains the core team of experienced professionals previously associated with Deloitte Zimbabwe. While the name change signifies a departure from the global accounting giant Deloitte, the firm will uphold the highest professional standards and ensure existing clients benefit from the expertise they’ve come to rely on.

However, the rebranding signifies a shift in focus. According to the official statement, the rebrand to Axcentium is more than a mere name change.

“It represents a new chapter in the organisation’s story,” noted Charity Mtwazi, adding that it is a strong “statement of agility, growth and a bold vision for the future.”

Mrs Mtwazi added that the decision was primarily driven by a desire to better align with the local market dynamics and forge a path tailored to the specific needs of businesses operating in Zimbabwe. More than that, Axcentium’s core goal is to leverage its deep-rooted expertise and local knowledge to deliver tailored solutions that resonate with the Zimbabwean business community.

Navigating Economic Complexities

Zimbabwe’s economic landscape has presented numerous challenges in recent years, including currency volatility , inflationary pressures, and regulatory shifts. Axcentium recognises the need to adapt to these ever-changing circumstances while maintaining an unwavering commitment to its clients.

Besides, the global business environment has been impacted by economic slowdowns, affecting the operations of major consultancy firms worldwide. Globally, business has slowed for the Big 4 consultancy firms, KPMG , PwC, Ernst & Young, and Deloitte.

Since last February, the Big Four accounting firms have shed more than 9,000 jobs through multiple rounds of layoffs across their largest markets in the UK and the United States. Deloitte, in particular, cut 100 jobs earlier last month in the UK after slashing 800 posts in September last year, citing a slowdown in deal activity.

Amidst these global headwinds, Axcentium’s leadership has expressed confidence in its ability to navigate the complexities of the Zimbabwean market, leveraging its extensive experience and industry insights.

Embracing Innovation and Thought Leadership

The new organisation aims to redefine the professional services landscape in Zimbabwe by positioning itself as a bold and dynamic yet unique and approachable consultancy brand.

Their statement read further: “We believe that innovation is the key to unlocking new opportunities and driving sustainable growth.”

On top of its core services, the new Axcentium said it is committed to embracing innovation and thought leadership within the Zimbabwean business community. The firm recognises the importance of staying ahead of industry trends and leveraging cutting-edge technologies to drive transformation and enhance client value.

Following its exit from Deloitte Africa, the audit and consultancy firm seeks to leverage real-time data analytics. Much like vendors of live dealer casinos employ advanced technology to meet stringent regulations and stay ahead of the competition, Axcentium is leveraging real-time data analytics to enable its clients to make informed decisions quickly and respond to market changes with agility.

Axcentium also plans to collaborate with industry leaders, academic institutions, and research organisations to stay at the forefront of industry developments. The firm’s thought leadership initiatives, including research publications, seminars, and workshops, will share valuable insights and foster knowledge exchange within the business community.

Continuity of Service and Expertise

Axcentium’s leadership has emphasised that the transition will be seamless for existing clients, ensuring continuity of service and minimising disruptions. The firm’s commitment to building long-lasting partnerships with its clients remains unwavering, as it strives to be a trusted advisor and strategic partner in their journey toward growth and success.

Managing partners were quick to assure their clientele, saying, “Our clients can rest assured that the rebranding process will not impact the quality of service they have come to expect from us.”

They added, “As Axcentium embarks on this transformative journey, it invites its clients, stakeholders and the wider community to join it in embracing the exciting opportunities that lie ahead. Creating a future that is marked by innovation, collaboration and sustainable growth and being where experience meets agility.”

Deloitte Zimbabwe operated as a part of Deloitte Africa , a network with a presence in 17 countries and offices in a dozen African nations, primarily in southern Africa and certain regions of East Africa.

The exit of Deloitte Zimbabwe and the subsequent rebranding of Axcentium marks a pivotal moment for the firm and the professional services industry in the country. By embracing a new identity and exiting the Deloitte Africa network, Axcentium aims to navigate the complexities of the Zimbabwean market with agility and locally tailored solutions.