Econet Vic Falls Marathon Now Set For December Amid Hopes Of COVID-19 Easing

By Matabeleland North Correspondent

THE annual Econet Victoria Falls Marathon will now be held in December but subject to easing of the prevailing health disaster regarding the global COVID-19 outbreak.

Organisers of the event which draws participants from across the globe said they had set December 13 as the new date after rescheduling from the initial July period due to the ban on all sporting events and gatherings by government.

In a statement, the organisers encouraged participants to reschedule their travel arrangements.

“We have had to reschedule the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon and the event is now planned for 13 December 2020,” the statement reads.

“Of course, this will be subject to permissions from Zimbabwe Ministry of Health and possibly Zambia, but we are confident that by December, events such as the marathon will be allowed,” said the organisers.

They said efforts are being made to come up with initiatives for runners’ safety when in close contact during the event.

“As organisers, we hope that this commitment on our part will provide a bit of happiness to the running community, and the Victoria Falls community as a whole. Something to look forward to in these negative times.

“Change your flights, move your accommodation bookings, change your training schedule, and ‘look forward’, not backward.”

This will be the first time the annual event, which is over 10 years old, is held outside winter.

Besides the 42.2km full marathon, other events on offer include the 21.1km half marathon and 7.5km fun run.

The races start on Livingstone Road between the Total garage and Zimpost car park and end at Victoria Falls Primary School.

Over the years, the marathon has become one of the drawcards for the tourism sector, bringing around 5 000 athletes and supporters at each edition.