Film maker: ‘Zim still behind in anti-poaching fight’

Despite outgrowing their habitat poaching remains a danger to elephants and other wildlife in Zimbabwe

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

ZIMBABWE is yet to embrace the international fight against poaching, award winning Masvingo based film director, Sydney Taivavashe has said.

Taivavashe told NewZimbabwe.com in an interview Wednesday that he had struggled to raise funds for a movie highlighting the effects of poaching.

The film, “Gonarezhou” is produced in conjunction with Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority.

Gonarezhou, which will premiere in Instanbul, Turkey centres on the life of Zulu (played by renowned actor Eddie Sandifolo), a rural man who, in his quest to earn a living, joins a notorious gang of poachers.

“Funding was hard to come by since film is not yet taken seriously in Zimbabwe. People helped us during the film’s production, solely in kind, shooting locations, game rangers, accommodation and food for the cast,” said Taivavashe.

Taivavashe wrote the script and directed the anti-poaching masterpiece.

According to Taivavashe, the idea of the movie stemmed from the massacre of 300 elephants by poachers in Hwange using cyanide poison back in 2013.

He added that he hopes his art creates awareness on poaching which appears to be taken lightly in the country.

Songstress, Tamy Moyo makes her acting debut, playing the role of Sara, an aspiring musician trapped in the rural area.

The movie also features Tendai Chitima, Tariro Washe, Charlene Mangweni, Tinashe Nhukarume, Courage Murambadare, Charles Mzemba and Jackson Chivhanga.

There is no release date for the film yet.