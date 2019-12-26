From a record-breaking show to a Grammy nod – Trevor Noah continued to dominate in 2019

Channel24

We’ve probably said this before, but Trevor Noah stays winning.

The 35-year-old has had one hell of a year, which even included a Grammy nomination.

Nope, it wouldn’t be fair to count down the best of 2019 without including this South African star.

So here you have it, Trevor’s greatest accomplishments for the year that was.

Yes, Trevor Noah has been nominated for a Grammy award.

The Daily Show host has been nominated in the Best Comedy Album category for his Son of Patricia special on Netflix.

“What a life I’ve been blessed enough to live,” he wrote on social media when he heard the news.

Other comedians nominated in the category include Dave Chapelle and Ellen DeGeneres.