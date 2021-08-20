Get Vaccinated Before Returning To Campus: UZ Tells Students

Spread This News











By Thandiwe Garusa

THE University of Zimbabwe (UZ) has ordered all its students to get vaccinated before returning to college for the impending end-of-semester examinations.

In a notice to students Thursday, UZ Acting Registrar Maxwell Chikerema said only those vaccinated will be allowed to sit for the examinations.

“The University of Zimbabwe wishes to advise and urge all its students to get vaccinated at centers of vaccination that have been established in your communities in and around the country before returning to campus for examinations. This precaution is meant to protect yourself, other fellow students as well as our members of staff as we prepare to return to campus in the near future for examinations and academic business,” Chikerema said.

“Let us all remember to mask up, sanitise, wash our hands and maintain social distance. Please stay safe,” he Chikerema.

Tertiary institutions have been closed since July due to a surge in covid-19 cases and secondary and primary schools have been closed for the most part of 2020.

A week ago the government announced that churches were given a green light to open only for fully vaccinated congregants.

Last month President Emmerson Mnangagwa said schools should prepare for reopening.