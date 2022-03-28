Ghana Ends Mandatory Face Mask-Wearing In Public

Spread This News

By BBC

Ghana has removed the mandatory requirement for face masks to be worn in public. President Nana Akufo-Addo announced the decision on Sunday, citing a sustained drop in Covid infections in Ghana and neighbouring countries. The president also scrapped the requirement for negative PCR tests for fully vaccinated travellers arriving in the country through the Kotoka International Airport in Accra from Monday. However, he encouraged Ghanaians to continue observing enhanced hand hygiene practices and avoid overcrowded places. Ghana’s daily infection rate has been falling steadily since December 2021. The West African country has so far recorded 160,925 confirmed Covid cases. Ghana joins dozens of African countries that have eased most Covid containment measures despite the World Health Organization warning last week that the restrictions were being lifted too soon.