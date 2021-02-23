Girl (13) Raped Herding Cattle

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

BINGA: A local man here who allegedly pounced on a 13-year-old girl who was herding cattle with her younger siblings and raped her has been arrested.

Freejoy Mhlanga (23) of Bboloboza 17, Kabula village under Chief Sinamagonde in Lusulu grabbed the girl whose identity has been concealed, and dragged her into a nearby bush where he threatened to stab her with a knife.

Mhlanga slapped the screaming repeatedly as he threatened to stab her before forcibly having sexual intercourse with her.

He allegedly fled from the scene after he saw a passerby approaching but was arrested the same day charged with rape.

Mhlanga was not asked to plead to the charge when he appeared before Binga magistrate Urgent Vundla who remanded him in custody to April 5.

Prosecutors allege that Mhlanga approached the complainant who was with her two siblings aged seven and eight, and lied that some cattle she was herding had strayed into his field.

He pulled her as if to go and show her the damage caused by the cattle but raped her instead.

“On 17 February the complainant was herding cattle in the company of her two siblings aged 8 and 7 in a bushy area near their homestead. Mhlanga approached them and started accusing the girl that her cattle had grazed his maize field. He grabbed the girl and force-marched her away from her siblings,” said the prosecutor.

It is alleged that after walking for about 100 metres, Mhlanga dragged the girl into the bush and forced her to the ground.

The girl screamed and he threatened to stab her with a knife which he pulled from his pocket.

He forced the girl to lie on the ground facing upwards and slapped her several times to tame her.

He then forcibly had sex with her once.

During the act, he saw a passerby approaching from a distance and fled.

The passerby-cum-saviour accompanied the girl home where she narrated what had happened to her father.

A report was made to the police and Mhlanga was arrested.