Govt disburses $12 million for Mutare Covid-19 hospital upgrade

By Manicaland Correspondent

GOVERNMENT has disbursed $12 million to the City of Mutare towards the upgrading of Mutare Infectious Diseases Hospital (MIDH) to help the facility meet standards of a Covid-19 isolation centre.

Council spokesperson, Spren Mutiwi confirmed the developments, saying the funds will be used to expediate rehabilitation of the health facility to ensure it catered for Covid-19 patients.

Mutiwi said while the funds availed will go a long way towards meeting part of the renovation costs, the amount fell short of the budgeted US$2,4 million for overall transformation of the centre.

“We really appreciate the central government’s intervention but for overall transformation of Mutare Infectious Diseases Hospital in light of our plans to upgrade it to a modern isolation centre, we need close to US$2,4 million to retool and reequip the centre to expected standards,” he said.

Mutare Provincial Hospital (MPH) and MIDH were designated as two main isolation centres for Covid-19 treatment in a city that is still yet to record any positive Covid-19 case.