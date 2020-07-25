Greece to ‘prioritise’ coronavirus vaccines for elderly, at-risk

Spread This News











AFP

Greece will prioritise giving coronavirus vaccines to the elderly and high-risk groups if and when they become available, the country’s health minister said on Saturday.

“If and when a vaccine comes, we will prioritise those who must take it above all,” Vassilis Kikilias told Skai TV.

“Who is that? Our very aged fellow citizens, the very elderly, high-risk groups … we will protect those in danger.”

He added that vaccines will not be compulsory but they will be “strongly recommended.”

Greece has so far recorded 201 Covid-19 deaths and more than 4,100 infections.