Hwange Park: Steps to make the rain return

Spread This News

The continued droughts Zimbabwe is facing is something no one can ignore. And in particular, the impact on the Hwange national park where hundreds of elephants are being wiped out is a matter that urgently needs to be addressed. We’re going to take a look at the true extent of the problem, discuss possible solutions, and end with a call to action to everyone reading this. Let’s begin.

How big is this issue?

Weather prediction agencies are, for once, in close agreement when it comes to their predictions. The world’s leading climate experts predict the drought will continue for the majority of 2024, possibly into early 2025 and beyond. Given the state of the water table in the country , and in the national park in particular, this could have dire consequences for the region.

Firstly, we have the economic consequences a drought will cause. You have the loss of otherwise viable crops as a result of low rainfall, which in turn pushes up food prices. This makes exports less competitive while making internal supply harder to come by. Farmers and consumers will both be squeezed by this unfortunate economic driver throughout 2024.

Secondly, there are the health issues for citizens in the country. Reduced water supply and the extreme heat that is closely connected to drought conditions can have a profound impact on the health of children and the elderly. While experts are not predicting anything close to a famine at present, the pressure that an increased number of admissions could place on the healthcare service cannot be understated.

And lastly, we have the clear environmental impact. Watering holes in Hwange are drying up at a pace that has not been seen for more than 50 years. Recently, gamekeepers found an entire herd of elephants collapsed, dehydrated, and many sadly passed away. Their location? Around a once-prominent waterhole that had only recently dried up. This issue becomes even more saddening when you consider that elephant herds pass down routes between waterholes from generation to generation. Through no fault of their own, their only means of accessing water while migrating is being taken away from them.

Why has it happened?

Terms like ‘global warming’ used to make us picture a world of melting ice caps and unseasonably hot weather, but they don’t do the scope of the problem justice. The new ‘climate crisis’ terminology is far more apt because it touches on the point that every aspect of our environment can be thrown out of alignment.

We’re talking about things as striking as the Gulf Stream being shut off, massive plunges in local pressures bringing polar storms into America, who forests dying out due to reduced rainfall. These are issues that extend so far beyond the simple picture of ice caps melting and sea levels rising. What we are seeing here in Zimbabwe is only the beginning of the climate crisis and the way it can touch lives all over the world in the most unexpected of ways.

The problem is that while the drought touches lives at home, the causes are actually coming from all over the world. The Zimbabwean climate does not exist in isolation from the rest of the world and Mother Nature certainly does not respect treaties and national borders. What we need is an approach that recognizes this so that we can take meaningful action before it is too late.

What can we do about it?

The issue here is that droughts and famines that result from climate change have a seemingly endless array of contributing factors, and therefore many different types of overlapping solutions.

Agreements like COP26 are certainly a starting point — one which gets plenty of media attention around the world — but it is by no means the end of the story. There needs to be a shift away from short-term profit and a willingness to do whatever it takes to improve margins. Too often a government will sign up to a new climate accord with the best of intentions, only to push most of what they only just agreed to back into the margins. So often it’s the short-term nature of the economy, interest rates, and the impact that this all has on voter satisfaction that influences policy at the top.

While we would never think that it’s practical to call for career politicians and other rulers to ignore their economies and fully go green, a much better balance simply must be found. If not, there will not be enough habitable land to support the billions of us who all share this delicately balanced planet.

An actionable approach that goes beyond mere words is what’s needed, and it’s needed before 2024 comes to a close. The strategy enacted needs to be far-reaching, transparent, and subject to continuous review by countries all over the world. While no one change will automatically bring the rain back to our beloved national park, a concerted effort across every area of life can re-stabilize the climate before the balance is lost forever.

This is not as simple as booking an aeroplane ticket or locating skillonnet casinos online — this is about building a far-reaching consensus with the world’s biggest economies, businesses, and NGOs. This is about building relationships and collaborations for the benefit of everyone.

Progress can also be made at a local level, starting with the communities that each of us call our own. Growing organic food where possible, reducing our usage of single-use items, and reusing items and clothes that we would have thrown away without a moment’s thought can all make a difference. The problem is not that each of us cannot make a difference, it’s that we each believe that someone else will sort this out. Only by coming together and organizing change on every level will we be able to enjoy our national parks just one generation from now.

Once they’re gone, they will never come back.