I was called a gold digger for marrying Pokello – Elikem Kumordzie

By Agencies

GHANA: Celebrity fashion designer and actor Elikem Kumordzie has opened up about the challenges he faced when he got married to a woman wealthier than him.

Elikem Kumordzie disclosed that a lot of people had the perception that he married his ex-wife because of her money.

Fashion designer Elikem Kumordzie got married to his ex-wife who is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur Pokello Nare got married in 2015 after they met at Big Brother Africa. However, in 2017, the couple got divorced a few months after welcoming their son, Tristan.

Elikem disclosed that he only married his ex-wife Pokella out of love and not because of her wealth.

“Sometimes people would say Elikem is a gold digger and he is only there for the money, and sometimes it hit me a little bit. That is why I wanted to come to Ghana on my ground, so we work from the bottom up. I wasn’t so much insecure, it was more of wanting to do my own thing,” he told ZionFelix.

“There was a misunderstanding on where we were going to live. I tried to move to Zimbabwe for a bit. I dismantled my machine into pieces and traveled with it in suitcases. I had to start my business over there, I had a few customers. I was there for 2 to 3 months, and it wasn’t going so well…”

“I tried coming back to Ghana, but for some reason, Zimbabwe was more comfortable for Pokello. Everybody knows she was good from the start, and I was the one who was rather working to make ends meet more. She and her family were quite wealthy, and I was the guy who was coming out of nowhere.”