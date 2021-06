Spread This News











By Thandiwe Garusa

HUNDREDS of informal traders in Glen View Harare Tuesday lost goods worth thousands of US dollars after Harare City Council workers backed by heavily armed police officers demolished market stalls.

The demolitions were mainly centred at the densely populated Glen View 8 complex and Tichagarika shopping centre.

NewZimbabwe.com photographer Thandiwe Garusa visited the suburb and captured pictures below.