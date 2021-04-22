India Sets Global Record For New Covid Cases Amid Oxygen Shortage

Spread This News











BBC

INDIA has reported 314,835 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours – the highest one-day tally recorded anywhere in the world.

Deaths rose by 2,104 in the same time period, India’s worst daily toll.

It brings the country’s total confirmed cases close to 16 million, second only to the US’s 31.9 million.

India is in the grip of a vicious second wave and an acute oxygen shortage is raising more fears about its overwhelmed health care system.

It has led Delhi’s highest court to publicly criticise the central government for its handling of the oxygen crisis in the city.

“This is ridiculous. We want to know what the centre is doing with regard to oxygen supply across India,” the judges said while reading out the verdict in a petition by the owner of six private hospitals.

It ordered the government to ensure safe passage of oxygen supplies from factories to hospitals across India.

A number of people across the country have died while waiting for oxygen, although it is not possible to know how many. Indian social media has also been filled with appeals for oxygen.

Crowds are gathering outside hospitals in major cities which are filled to capacity. Health services are struggling to cope.

Meanwhile, authorities in the worst affected state of Maharashtra announced a series of additional restrictions starting from Thursday evening, as it battles a steep surge in cases.

It was already under partial lockdown from 14 April.

Maharashtra is India’s richest state and home to its financial hub, Mumbai. It’s also been a Covid hotspot since the start of the pandemic, accounting for a quarter of India’s cases.

Maharashtra has also reported more deaths from the virus than any other state, with 67, 468. India has confirmed more than 180,000 deaths so far. Although deaths have been rising, the fatality rate remains relatively low.