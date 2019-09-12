Intwasa festival dates set

By Mbekezeli Ncube

DATES for the 14th edition of the annual Intwasa festival dates are out.

The most anticipated Bulawayo arts festival will be held from the 24th to the 29th of September under the theme ‘Spring Fever’.

About 40 activities are lined up this year. These include music, dance, poetry, theatre and comedy.

According to event organisers, new disciplines have been introduced for this year and these are Women’s day, Intwasa Outreach, 100 girls/100 voices as well as several other collaborations.

Speaking to our reporter, one of the event organisers Raisedon Baya said his team strives to improve the occasion every year so that it accommodates everyone who wishes to showcase their talent and this year’s segment is unique in its own way.

“We are a festival that tries to bring a different experience to our audiences every year. This year’s edition is unique because we have survived under very harsh economic conditions which include no support from the government yet we continue to offer hope to our participants and pride to Bulawayo and the region as a whole,” said Baya.

This year’s event is looking forward to over 300 artists both young and old taking in various arts disciplines.

According to Baya, there are invited guests from South Africa being comedians Trevor Gumbi and Khanyisa Bhunu.

“The festival is about celebrating and engaging in arts; it is about Bulawayo and it is about Zimbabwe. We encourage all Bulawayo and our country loving people to come in their numbers and partake in this glorious event,” Baya told our Bulawayo based reporter.

Venues of the festival include Bulawayo City Hall car park, Homestead Conference Centre, Bulawayo Theatre as well as Bulawayo Art Gallery.

Baya also paid tribute to those who always make the event a success and these include National Gallery of Zimbabwe, Boom City, Bulawayo City Council, Plan International, NHiMBE, OSISA among others.

Tickets range from ZWL5 to ZWD50 depending on where the audience would want to spend.