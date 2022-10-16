IRELAND: Moving funeral held for Zim dad and daughter (5) killed in fuel station explosion

Robert, known in the village as Bob, had taken his daughter to the shop to buy a birthday cake and treats when the explosion happened.

Throughout the week, eight other funerals have been held, either in the small village itself or the surrounding areas.

‘Found in each other’s arms’

By Grainne Connolly, BBC News NI in Creeslough

Two hearses pulled up outside St Michael’s Church, one with a little wicker coffin inside.

Young children, some in plain clothing and some in their Scoil Mhuire uniforms, were among the mourners with their parents.

Inside the church, pictures of Shauna and her father with family sat on their coffins.

Ten red candles also remain lit on the altar for the victims of last week’s explosion.

In life, Robert and Shauna were always seen in the village together.

In death, their family said they were found in each other’s arms in the rubble.

Family from near and far have made the journey to Creeslough to pay their respects.

A guard of honour took place outside Scoil Mhuire before the service. Five-year-old Shauna had only started school there this year.

During the Mass, items personal to father and daughter were brought to the altar; a hat that Bob always wore, a unicorn teddy that Shauna loved and her scooter.

Outside the church, parents hugged their children that bit tighter as Fr Duffy spoke about Shauna. Some of the children present were her classmates.

Mourners smiled when they heard about how Shauna loved animals; how she used to wave in at the teachers at Scoil Mhuire as she passed by on her scooter or the pride that she took in sharing her daddy’s drawings.