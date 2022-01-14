Ivory Coast Uses Football To Spur Covid Vaccination

Spread This News

By Reuters

IVORY Coast soccer fans watching the Africa Cup of Nations are being greeted at dedicated fan zones with rapid tests, masks and COVID-19 vaccines, an initiative of the health ministry to spur vaccination.

Soccer is the West African country’s favourite sport and thousands of fans have flocked to the “Cup of Nations villages” in the commercial capital Abidjan where the matches are projected on giant screens.

One of the tournament favourites, Ivory Coast is in the same group as defending champions Algeria, and Sierra Leone. It defeated Equatorial Guinea 1-0 in their first game on Wednesday evening to top the group.

Masks are required within the fan zones, and stands have been set up for awareness-raising about COVID-19. Rapid tests and vaccines are also being offered at mobile clinics.

“We came with vaccines and more, to sensitize the population about the wearing of masks and compliance with protective measures,” said Serge Yao Djezou, COVID-19 manager for the health ministry at the fan zone in Yopougon, a suburb of Abidjan.

Abidjan is the centre of the COVID-19 outbreak in Ivory Coast, where cases have surged in recent weeks due to the highly contagious Omicron variant.