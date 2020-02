Channel24

Jackie Chan has reportedly offered to pay a whopping $140 000 (R2 million) as a reward to whoever develops a vaccine for the coronavirus.

The coronavirus, which to date has already affected over 40 000 people and claimed the lives of over 900, has spread rapidly worldwide.

The 65-year-old recently pledged his support, saying, “I have a naive idea now. No matter which individual or organisation develops the antidote, I want to thank them with one million yuan.”