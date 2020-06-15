Kenya President’s Staff Test Positive For Covid-19

Spread This News











Daily Nation

Four State House officials have tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first publicly-acknowledged Covid-19 infections at the top national government office.

State House spokesperson Kanze Dena said the identities of the four will remain concealed as they seek treatment at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital in Kiambu County.

They tested positive for Covid-19 following a screening conducted last week.

“During last week’s mass Covid-19 testing held on Thursday, 11th June 2020, four persons were found to have contracted the disease…Families and close contacts of the affected officers are also being attended to accordingly,” Ms Dena said in a statement issued today.

UHURU SAFE

She also noted that President Uhuru Kenyatta and the first family are “safe and free from Covid-19”.