LATEST: Schools To Open 7 February, Curfew Moved To Midnight Ending 0530hrs

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

THE government has announced that schools will open for the 2022 learning calendar on 7 February while the curfew now starts at midnight ending at 0530hrs, easing some of the restrictive measures put in place to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest measures were announced Friday afternoon by Acting Health Minister Amon Murwira who also encouraged citizens to get vaccinated and continue observing Covid-19 protocols.

“The general school calendar starts on 7 February 2022 following one week of finalising all reopening preparations by both school administrators and parents,” he said.

The government postponed the opening of schools last December following the outbreak of the Omicron variant.

“The business community to go back to working from their offices whilst continuing to observe Covid-19 prevention measures such as social distancing and continuing to encourage their employees and patrons to get vaccinated,” Murwira said.

“Curfew shall now begin at midnight (0000hrs) and end at 0530 hours the following day, restaurants and hotels offering catering services to operate from 0800 hours and close at 2200 hours and allow sit-ins only for fully vaccinated persons”.

He added: “Bars and nightclubs shall open from 0800 hours to 2200 hours only for vaccinated persons, all persons entering Zimbabwe must undergo a valid Covid-19 PCR test not more than 48 hours from the time of their departure for Zimbabwe.

“Those who do not have a valid negative PCR test and a certificate to that effect shall be denied entry into Zimbabwe, quarantine for locals, returning residents and visitors is lifted for those fully vaccinated.

“The wearing of face masks in public places, especially public transport and closed space gatherings remains mandatory and must be enforced, eligible members of the public are encouraged to get vaccinated.”