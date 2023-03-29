Lebanon commits to deepen investment ties with Zimbabwe

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

LEBANON has committed to deepen investment ties with Zimbabwe through strategic identification of common strengths to benefit the two economies.

Official records confirm that Zimbabwe enjoys an export market worth about US$30 000 annually and in the reverse, Lebanon exports around US$157 000 to the Southern Africa nation.

However, the two nations believe that a strategic partnership has the potential to increase trade flows between the two nations.

Lebanese-Zimbabwe Friendship Association (LZFA) president, Ali Morad said time has come to tap into the two nations diversity.

“Diversity drives people to creative competition that calls for developing societies, improving life, and exchanging ideas, experiences, and different cultures.

“The diversity of peoples and states and the consequent intellectual diversity is a necessary and undeniable matter, without which this world would have no taste or color.

“Let’s start together to support investment between our two great countries. We love Zimbabwe,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of Zimbabwe in the LZFA, Zimtrade CEO, Alan Majuru urged the counterparts to take advantage of Zimbabwe’s vast investment opportunities.

“With regards to Mining and Mineral beneficiation, the country is endowed with over 55 exploitable mineral resources (incl. gold, chrome, nickel, granite, coal, copper, lithium, platinum and diamonds).

“However, it is our great concern that, Zimbabwe, like many other African countries, remains a producer and trader of unprocessed minerals hence the need for investment in the value addition of key minerals,” he said.

He also revealed other opportunities in tourism, agriculture and manufacturing among others.

“On the Fiscal Policy Space, Government introduced a number of fiscal incentives in the form of Tax Holidays for Income Tax, Reduced Excise Duties on the importation of Plant, Equipment and Machinery and refunds for Value Added Tax.

“Further to that, non-fiscal incentives have been put in place for investments in the designated Special Economic Zones,” said Majuru.

He added that the Lebanese counterparts need to take advantage of the abundant opportunities lying idle in the country.