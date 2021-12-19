LISTEN: Hundreds Of Students Quarantined At Monte Cassino Without Medication

Spread This News

By Mandipa Masenyama

ROMAN Catholic-run high school, Monte Cassino in Macheke, has quarantined hundreds of students after the tested Covid-19 positive.

However, parents who went to the all-girls boarding schools were shocked last Friday to collect their children for the end-of-the-year holidays were shocked when they were informed they could not travel back with them as they were under quarantine.

In an audio recording, one concerned parent said the situation at the boarding facility was pathetic as over 120 kids are in quarantine, but the school authorities had not informed parents or guardians of the learners.

“Parents had come to pick up their kids only to be told that a number of kids were quarantined. More than 120 children are under quarantine and the school did not communicate,’’ the parent said.

The parent added government and school authorities had failed to provide medication for the affected students and were under quarantine with no medical checks.

The school authorities later called the police and the parents were blocked from seeing the minors.

“They are not getting any medication because the Health Ministry is saying they will provide the required drugs, but nothing is available,” the parent said.

“(The Mashonaland Central) provincial medical director has ordered that we cannot collect the children, but we are gravely concerned as they are not getting any treatment.”

She said the parents tried to pool resources and purchase needed medication at pharmacies in Macheke town, but the required drugs were not in stock.

“We have been forced to travel to Harare to find the medication. What is worrying is that no one is in charge at the school with health and education ministries officials not taking any action to help the students.”

The parents were also instructed to come and collect their children on 25 December.

Contacted by NewZimbabwe.com for comment, the Monte Cassino deputy head only identified as Mr. Nzenza said: “We are not in any position to comment. If you want to get details of what is happening at the school contact the (Education) Ministry.”

However, repeated efforts to contact Education Ministry secretary Tumisang Thabela, or spokesperson Taungana Ndoro were unsuccessful as their mobile phone numbers went unanswered.