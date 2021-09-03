Logarusic Challenges Warriors Fringe Players

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS coach Zdravko Logarusic has challenged some of the fringe players in his depleted squad to step up and be counted as he seeks to overcome the absence of his key players by winning the crucial Group B 2022 World Cup qualifier against South Africa at the National Sports Stadium on Friday.

The match kicks off at 3 pm and will be played behind closed doors because of the Covid-19 health protocols.

Despite the lack of depth in the squad after the withdrawal of 10 key players, the Warriors looked in high spirits when they wrapped up their last training session at the National Sports Stadium on Thursday morning.

Speaking ahead of the crucial encounter Logarusic admitted that he was facing a selection headache after he failed to get 10 players from his original selection, but challenged those who have been called up as replacements to use the opportunity to stake a claim in the squad.

“We have to find a way how to manage the match and how to come up with positive results. I don’t have the starting eleven yet, I have 23 players and each of them has to show that they deserve the Warriors jersey,” Logarusic said.

“Now some players have the chance to show themselves. If they show themselves, they are welcome but if they don’t then that means that’s not the standard we want.

“I am assuring you, all of us will put 100 percent, for sure with this atmosphere and with what we are going to make a positive result. It doesn’t matter how big the challenges we are facing,” said Loga.

The Warriors were dealt another heavy blow ahead of the match after defender Alec Mudimu at the team’s final training session.

Mudimu is the only central defender left from the initial provisional squad announced by Logarusic last month after the withdrawal of Teenage Hadebe and Jimmy Dzingai.

The Warriors technical department is however optimistic that the Georgia-based defender will be fit to feature against Bafana Bafana.

Saudi Arabia-based forward Knowledge Musona will be aiming to lead his charges from the front as he did during the successful AFCON qualifying campaign.

Musona is one of the few seasoned campaigners in the squad alongside Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat, SuperSport United’s Kuda Mahachi, the France-based duo of striker Tino Kadewere and midfielder Marshall Munetsi as well as left-back Divine Lunga.

The veteran duo of goalkeeper Onismor Bhasera and goalkeeper Washington Arubi are expected to feature in the crucial encounter as they continue to resurrect their international careers.

Loga could also hand an international debut to 21-year-old Germany-based midfielder Jonah Fabisch, who is the son of the late legendary Warriors coach Reinhard while Zambia-based right back Takudzwa Chimwemwe is expected to start at right-back.

With France-based Munetsi likely to be shifted to defence, Zambia-based midfielders Tafadzwa Rusike and Thabani Kamusoko are also in contention for a place in the starting line-up.

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi, Talbert Shumba, Martin Mapisa

Defenders: Onismor Bhasera, Divine Lunga, Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Alec Mudimu, Godknows Murwira, Kelvin Moyo, William Stima

Midfielders: Blessing Sarupinda, Jona Fabisch, Marshall Munetsi, Tafadzwa Rusike, Thabani Kamusoko, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Khama Billiat, Perfect Chikwende, Ishmael Wadi, Farai Madhanaga, Silas Songani

Strikers: Terrence Dzvukamanja, Tinotenda Kadewere, Knowledge Musona (captain).

Bafana Bafana squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Supersport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs).

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie (Mamelodi Sundowns), Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel Tel Aviv, Israel), Njabulo Ngcobo, Thabani Dube (Kaizer Chiefs), Sibusiso Mabiliso (Kaizer Chiefs).

Midfielders: Sipho Mbule (Supersport United), Teboho Mokoena (Supersport United), Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune FC), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs).

Strikers: Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United), Gift Links (Aarhus GF, Denmark), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Victor Letsoalo (Bloemfontein Celtics), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Luther Singh (F.C Copenhagen, Denmark).