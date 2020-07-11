Mai Titi slapped with $500k lawsuit by home designer

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

SOCIALITE Felistas Murata, better known as Mai Titi in the entertainment industry, has been slapped with a $500 000 defamation suit by a local home decor expert, Memory Muyaka over Facebook posts in which she labelled the latter a prostitute.

Muyaka, also known as Mai Maketeni after her company which has taken the wave in curtaining in the upmarket suburbs, Khloe’s Home Decor (Private) Limited, said the publications have degraded her social standing as a married woman, a business person and as a Christian.

The decor expert said the celebrity has a huge following hence the publications had a big negative impact on her dignity.

Her summons, now before the High Court read, “Plaintiff claim against the defendant is for an amount of $500 000 in respect of damages for defamation and interest.

“She is a businesswoman who is a director and shareholder of Khloe’s Home and Decor (Private) Limited, a business which is into home decor and design.

“On several dates between the 17th of November 2019 and 3 April 2020, Murata who has over 170 000 followers on Facebook published several broadcasts on Facebook and WhatsApp platforms about the plaintiff whom she also calls Mai Khloe, Mai Maketeni.

“The said broadcasts stated that the plaintiff was a prostitute, a witch, a gossiper and someone who blackmails her clients,” wrote Muyaka’s lawyers, Mundia and Mudhara Legal Practitioners.

The lawyers said the statements were both wrongful and defamatory of the plaintiff who is a business person and a legal married woman who is highly regarded in her community.

They accused the entertainer of having published that Muyaka and three others were part of illuminati secret society that is believed to be involved in Satanism and that they wanted to kill her.

“This was false and intended by the defendant to impute that plaintiff is an evil person.This statement is wrongful and defamatory of the plaintiff who is a Christian,” they wrote in the summons.

It is also alleged that Murata further published that Muyaka had given charms to her husband so that he does not complain or question her when she commits adultery.

Muyaka said all this was false.

The two have been friends before their fallout during which they took their fight to Facebook doing live shows attacking each other.

During the live-streams, the two former friends accused each other of being jealous over each other’s success.

The case is yet to be heard.