Mapeza Bounces Back As Warriors Coach

By Sports Reporter

FC PLATINUM coach Norman Mapeza is set to be unveiled as the new coach of the Zimbabwe Warriors after agreeing to take charge of the team on an interim basis for the remaining 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The 49-year-old former Zimbabwe international will be in charge for the next three months assisted by Taurai Mangwiro and Mandla Mpofu. Former Warriors goalkeeper Energy Murambadoro comes in as goalkeepers’ coach.

“Yes I can confirm that we have agreed he (Mapeza) will be in charge for the next three months. His club had given us the green light and he is coming in because there is a crisis. He has also named his assistants,” the coach’s manager Gibson Mahachi confirmed.

Mapeza’s return comes at a time when ZIFA had fired coach Zdravko Logarusic along with his assistants Lloyd Chitembwe and Tonderai Ndiraya.

Former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari, who had been roped in as one of Logarusic’s assistant coaches during the matches against South Africa and Ethiopia was not considered for a similar role under Mapeza.

The former Galatasaray player will be making his third stint as Warriors coach after a stint as a substantive coach then on an interim basis in 2018.

In his most recent spell as interim national team coach, Mapeza took charge of the Warriors in their famous 3-0 victory over Liberia which set the foundation for the team’s qualification for the 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt.

Mapeza however faces a tough task in his latest stint as he takes charge of a Warriors side, who are bottom of group G with just a point after drawing against South Africa at home before losing to minnows Ethiopia.

He will begin his latest tenure with tough back-to-back fixtures against West African giants Ghana next month.

Zimbabwe will then conclude their campaign with fixtures against Ethiopia home and South Africa away.

If Mapeza agrees a permanent deal with ZIFA he could lead the Warriors in the AFCON finals to be played in Cameroon in January.