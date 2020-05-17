May 15: Eritrea officially virus-free with 100% recoveries, no death

Spread This News











Africa News

Eritrea has officially declared itself virus-free after all 39 patients successfully recovered from COVID-19. A Ministry of Health statement said the 39th patient had been discharged from hospital as of today.

As of May 8, there were only two active cases, one of which was discharged on the 11th before today’s final recovery and discharge.

Eritrea follows the likes of Mauritania and Mauritius who have recorded full recoveries. Mauritania have since recorded new cases.

Eritrea is also among a handful of African countries that have not recorded deaths as of May 15, others are Madagascar, Central Africa Republic, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, Lesotho, Rwanda and Uganda.

Total confirmed cases = 39

Total recoveries = 39

Total deaths = 0

Active cases = 0

Figures valid as of close of day May 15, 2020