Mbau’s Zim Boyfriend Apologises For Airing Couple’s Life On Social Media

Spread This News











By Stephen Tsamba

ZIMBABWEAN fugitive businessman Kudzai Mushonga has apologised to his girlfriend, South African socialite, and actress, Khanyi Mbau, for airing the couple’s dirty laundry after he vented on social media.

In the past few days, the couple made headlines after Mushonga shared a series of Instagram posts detailing how Mbau abandoned him in Dubai and returned to Johannesburg Tuesday without communicating.

However, in an Instagram post Wednesday, Mushonga apologised to the actress saying he had acted irrationally because he was hurt.

“I would like to apologise to my woman Mrs K @mabureloaded for taking our private life on IG (Instagram).”

“I was hurting, I honestly didn’t know how to deal with my emotions, baby I love you,” he wrote.