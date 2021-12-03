Midlands University Suspends Lectures Amid Omicron Fears

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

THE MIDLANDS State University (MSU) has postponed indefinitely face-to-face lectures which were scheduled resume next Monday.

This follows the announcement Thursday by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who also doubles and the Health Minister, that new Omicron variant of Covid-19 had been recorded in the country.

In a notice to students Friday, the MSU deputy registrar Kudzaishe Mudzingwa said all campus lectures had been postponed.

He also advised students to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and any student not inoculated would be required to get to Covid-19 tests twice a week at their own expense.

“All students are hereby informed that dates for face-to-face tuition that was scheduled to start from Monday, 6 December 2021 to Friday 17 December 2021 had been postponed until further notice,” Mudzingwa said.

“Please note that it is now a requirement for all students reporting to campus for face-to-face tuition to have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and to provide proof of vaccination as a condition for entry into campus.

“Students who are not vaccinated will be expected to undergo a valid Covid-19 PCR test and provide proof of a valid PCR negative test certificate twice per week during the duration of the face-to-face tuition.”

Universities and colleges have resorted to online learning since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in March last year.