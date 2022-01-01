Mihlali Ndamase Lands Showmax Movie Role

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

POPULAR South African vlogger and beauty influencer, Mihlali Ndamase has bagged a role in the recently premiered Showmax movie, Boxing Day.

The multilingual drama released on December 26 was directed by Black Brain Films co-founder, Mandla N.

Boxing Day stars award winning actors Zola Nombona, Hamilton Dlamini and Sthandiwe Kgoroge.

The movie follows the story of a young lady, Nonceba and her brother who kidnap a cabinet minister on Christmas day and demand ransom money which they want to use to bury their grandmother.

It also explores the South African land issue, which Mandla N said viewers will find relatable.

Mihlali plays the minister’s girlfriend.

Excited by the new addition to her bio, Mihlali wrote: “Your girl landed a role in a movie, check out Boxing Day on Showmax.”

The role is the influencer’s second acting role after she had a cameo in ‘Rhythm City’ three months before it aired its final episode.