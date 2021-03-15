Mnangagwa Grants State Assisted Funeral For Late Actress ‘Vimbai’

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

LATE former Studio 263 actress, Anne Nhira will receive a state assisted funeral, government has said.

Nhira died last Tuesday from injuries sustained in a home robbery in Johannesburg’s posh Bedford View suburb.

She was stabbed and suffered injuries in her chest area, rib cage and back.

Nhira was 38 years old.

In a letter, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda said President Emmerson Mnangagwa had authorised a state assisted funeral for the late actress.

“Please be advised that His Excellency, the President has approved State assisted funeral to the late Anne ‘Vimbai’ Nhira.

“You may proceed with the necessary arrangements,” read part of the letter addressed to the Permanent Secretary for Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Thokozile Chitepo.

Nhira, who played the role of Vimbai Jari in yesteryear’s Studio 263 soapie, had moved to South Africa in search of greener pastures and possibly pursue her acting career.

Meanwhile, her family said it is still processing the documentation required for her body’s repatriation back to Zimbabwe.

The late actress and businesswoman becomes the second artiste inside a single month to receive a state assisted funeral.

Late Zimdancehall chanter Souljah Love was conferred liberation hero status by Mnangagwa, paving way for his burial in Harare’s Warren Hills Cemetery.

The popular musician died from an ailment linked to diabetes.