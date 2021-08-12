New Zimbabwe.com

Mnangagwa Grants State Assisted  Funeral To Former Agriculture Perm Sec
The late Chitsiko

12th August 2021
By Thandiwe  Garusa 
THE late former  permanent  secretary in the  ministry of Agriculture Ringson Chitsiko will receive a state assisted  funeral, President Emmerson Mnangagwa  has said.
Chitsiko died Tuesday  due to covid-19  related complications.
In a statement Wednesday, Mnangagwa said the government  has authorised a state assisted  funeral for Chitsiko.
“A long time civil servant, many will remember  the late Cde Chitsiko as our Permanent  Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, Rural and Resettlement who until his retirement  a couple of years ago, was the face of our efforts towards national  agricultural transformation for greater food security for our nation,” Mnangagwa said.
“I personally  worked  close with him when I led the food security  cluster under the First Republic. In appreciation  of his distinguished career and dedication  to national service, I have directed  that the late Cde Ringson Chitsiko be accorded  a state  assisted  funeral,” said Mnangagwa.
He added: “He will be solely be missed by his colleagues  in government, and by the farming community which drew a lot from his technical leadership  and inexhaustible knowledge  as an agriculture expert. On behalf of the Party, Zanu PF, Government  and my own behalf, I wish to express my deepest condolences  to the Chitsiko  family on this their saddest loss.”

