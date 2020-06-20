More Zimbabweans Test Covid-19 Positive As Cases Rise To 479

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

MORE Zimbabweans are testing positive to Covid-19 with 11 localised cases confirmed Friday bringing the total to 479.

On Thursday, 20 local residents tested positive. In the past, it was mostly returning citizens who were turning positive after Covid-19 testing.

“Sixteen cases tested positive for Covid-19 today (Friday). These include returnees from South Africa and 11 local. The local cases are all contacts of known confirmed cases,” the Ministry of Health said in its daily Covid-19 update.

“As at 19 June 2020, Zimbabwe had 479 confirmed cases, including 63 recoveries and four deaths.”