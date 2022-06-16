Nakamba disappointed to miss out on AFCON qualifiers 

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS star, Marvelous Nakamba, has expressed his frustration at Zimbabwe’s recent exclusion from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Zimbabwe is currently suspended from international competitions by the world football governing body, FIFA, owing to government interference in the affairs of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA).

Nakamba, who missed out on the last AFCON tourney in Cameroon due to injury, admitted that he is disappointed not to be representing in the qualifiers for next year’s tournament to be played in Ivory Coast.

“It’s a question you should direct to people who are on that job. I think it’s disappointing for me and also for you and for everyone, but I don’t want to be in between and answering questions that (may get me into trouble),” he said.

Nakamba was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a UNICEF press conference which was held in Harare on Tuesday ahead of the Day of the African Child. The Day of the African Child will be held on June 16.

UNICEF and partners, including football star Nakamba, singer Selmor Mtukudzi and UNICEF Regional Goodwill Ambassador, rugby star Tendai (the Beast) Mtawarira, made a pledge to promote the role of women in society and to end child marriage.

The pledge calls on everyone to become a role model in her or his own community for the empowerment of women and against child marriage.

Meanwhile, Nakamba, through his Marvelous Nakamba Foundation, will this weekend host a youth football tournament in Bulawayo.

“I am looking forward to giving back to my community, and if we can have more people taking up this initiative, we can help youngsters reach their dreams,” he said.