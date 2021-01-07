Nakamba’s Aston Villa Closes Training Ground After Covid-19 Outbreak

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

MARVELOUS Nakamba’s English Premier League side Aston Villa has been forced to close its Bodymoor Heath training ground after a “significant” coronavirus outbreak at the club.

In a statement on their official website on Thursday, Aston Villa say a “large number” of their first-team players and staff have tested positive and first-team training has been cancelled ahead of Friday’s FA Cup third-round tie at home to Liverpool.

“A large number of first team players and staff returned positive tests after being routinely tested on Monday and immediately went into isolation,” Villa said.

“A second round of testing was carried out immediately and produced more positive results today.

“First team training ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup match with Liverpool was cancelled. Discussions are ongoing between medical representatives of the Club, the Football Association and the Premier League.”

NewZimbabwe.com is yet to establish if Warriors star Nakamba is among the players who tested positive for Covid-19.

However, the Zimbabwe internationals’ coach at Aston Villa Dean Smith earlier this week hinted at throwing Marvelous Nakamba in the starting XI against Liverpool on Friday.

Villa were scheduled to host the Reds in the third round of the FA Cup. Kick-off is at 9:45 pm.

Smith revealed to the Express & Star newspaper that he is set to ring the changes and give regular players a break ahead of a congested fixture schedule in January.

He said: “As much as I love the FA Cup, I did feel with the congested fixture list it might be postponed this year to free up spaces in the calendar.

“We will have to make some changes, and I am certain Liverpool will as well because there is a hell of a programme in January.”

Nakamba and Conor Hourihane were tipped to anchor the midfield for the West Midlands outfit as they focus on working hard towards disrupting Liverpool’s rhythm at the centre of the park.