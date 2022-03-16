Namibia Scraps Mandatory Mask Wearing

Spread This News

By BBC

NAMIBIA’S President Hage Geingob has announced that wearing of face masks will no longer be mandatory in public places.

Geingob said vaccinated foreign visitors will not require PCR testing on arrival into the country.

The removal of Covid-19 restrictions in the country comes amid a reduction in new virus cases being reported.

The president increased the number of people allowed to attend events from 500 to 1 000.

He said that people using public transport and those attending indoor events would be encouraged to wear masks.

The new measures will be in place for a month.

The active coronavirus cases in the country stand at 222, with the country averaging 14 new cases per day in the last seven days.