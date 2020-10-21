Namibian Politician Claims Covid-19 Was Planned By Greedy People

Spread This News











Rustenburg – A Namibian politician claiming Covid-19 does not exist has suspended his father’s funeral, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to a report in the daily newspaper The Namibian, Republican party leader, Henk Mudge, said the novel coronavirus officially known as Covid-19 was carefully planned by a small group of greedy people to instill fear in people.

He added that it was common flu that cannot be controlled by lockdowns or wearing a face mask.

He urged President Hage Geingob to stop announcing Covid-19 regulations, but instead to implement programmes that would assist all those who suffered because of the Covid-19 “hoax” to get back to their feet.

He told the daily that the virus was a conspiracy by people who were hell-bent on establishing a single world order.

“Coronavirus has become a lucrative business opportunity for the pharmaceutical industry as a whole,” he told the newspaper.

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) reported last week that Mudge said the burial of his politician father Dirk Mudge, would take place only after the government had reviewed the maximum number of people allowed at a funeral service. In terms of regulations to curtail the spread of Covid-19 only 50 people are allowed to attend a funeral.

Mudge told the broadcaster that the Mudge family alone was more than 50.

Dirk Mudge died on August 26, aged 92.

In an interview with the broadcaster he said it was ridiculous for family members not to be allowed to be close to the grave and do the burial themselves.

“If that guy actually had the virus, then they could sealed off the coffin, like we are talking now, we can get together with masks but when a person die and put in a coffin the people must stay 50 metre away …” he said.

“My father died with Covid-19 but not of Covid-19 he was positive but had other co-morbidities. I was positive and my wife was positive,” he said.

Lifting the Covid-19 lockdown in September, President Hage Geingob warned that the possibility of a second wave of Covid-19 infections remained real.

“We are not out of the woods yet and not by a long shot. Now is the time to exercise maximum personal responsibility and vigilance. The coronavirus pandemic is a global tragedy on a scale that the world has not experienced in a long time. It has affected each and every one of our lives in ways we could not have imagined or prepared for,” he said.

Namibia has so far recorded 12,326 Covid-19 infections and 131 deaths and 10,426 recoveries.