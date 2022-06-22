Naomi Osaka, LeBron James team up for entertainment venture

Spread This News

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES: LeBron James and Naomi Osaka are becoming teammates in the entertainment world.

Tennis star Osaka and her agent and business partner, Stuart Duguid, are forming a media company called Hana Kuma in partnership with The SpringHill Company, which was created by NBA star James and Maverick Carter.

Tuesday’s announcement comes shortly after Osaka and Duguid started EVOLVE, an athlete representation agency.

“There has been an explosion of creators of color finally being equipped with resources and a huge platform,” Osaka said in a press release about her newest venture.

“In the streaming age, content has a more global perspective. You can see this in the popularity of television from Asia, Europe, and Latin America that the unique can also be universal.

“My story is a testament to that as well. I’m so excited for what we are building at Hana Kuma. We will bring stories to life with this goal in mind: to make unique perspectives feel universal and inspire people along the way.”

The 24-year-old Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion who also has reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings. She was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and Haitian father; the family moved to New York when Naomi was 3 and she now is based in Los Angeles.