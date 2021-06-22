National Arts Council Hails Father Ribeiro’s Iconic Works

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

THE National Arts Council of Zimbabwe has hailed the contributions of late iconic Roman Catholic priest, Father Emmanuel Ribeiro to the country’s arts industry.

Father Ribeiro died aged 86 at St Annes Hospital in Harare this past week.

He was declared a national hero and was accordingly buried at the national shrine Monday.

The late cleric made immense contributions to the arts sector in the country, penning award winning masterpieces like Muchadura (1967) which was used as a Shona literature set book in secondary schools.

His music career spanning over six decades saw him composing over 17 common Catholic Shona hymns; Tauya Nozvipo Zvo Mupiro, Alleluia Munyika Dzose, Tauya Nezvipo Zvemupiro, Mambo Mwari Wamasimba, Hwayana yaMwari and Mwari Ngaarumbidzwe.

Extending its condolences, NCAZ director, Nicholas Moyo said the late national hero had a rich career in the arts sector as a music composer and writer.

“The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe has learnt with sadness, news of the death of the veteran writer, composer and Roman Catholic Priest, Father Emmanuel Francis Ribeiro who was one of the pioneering writers in the native language during the colonial era with his first two Shona novels Muchadura (1967) and Tonderai (1969) winning him prizes in competitions arranged by the Rhodesia Literature Bureau.

“Muchadura sold a record-breaking 3 000 copies and has been used as a secondary school set book.

“In a wide-ranging career in the arts, Fr Ribeiro also wrote Shona epilogues for the Rhodesia Broadcasting Corporation’s African Service for two years and was also a correspondent for the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

“The late priest was also a prolific music composer having composed his first Roman Catholic Church song “Gamuchirai Mambo” in 1961.

“He composed 17 catholic church songs including Alleluia Munyika Dzose, Tauya Nezvipo Zvemupiro, Mambo Mwari Wamasimba, Hwayana yaMwari, and Mwari Ngaarumbidzwe among others,” Moyo said.

Father Ribeiro’s most significant trademark is heading the team that wrote the national anthem and designed the national flag.

“These works have stood the test of time and have become part of the country’s cultural and political heritages.”