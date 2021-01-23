Netherlands And Dubai Ban Travellers From SA Due To Covid Variant

Spread This News











TimesLive

Many countries continue to bar travellers from SA, as they implement renewed lockdowns and travel restrictions due to new coronavirus variants.

On Wednesday, the Netherlands announced new travel measures that will be implemented to control new Covid-19 variants. Among the travel restrictions, the country has barred passenger flights from SA, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The flight ban is expected to remain in force for one month, or until the government finalises the planned legislation on mandatory quarantine rules for travellers.

Dubai will also not be allowing travellers from SA entry into the emirate due to new flight restrictions introduced by the United Arab Emirates. Only UAE residents will be permitted to return from SA.

Travellers will not be able to enter Dubai if they have been in SA within 10 days of departure to Dubai. This includes transiting in other countries within 10 days before travelling to Dubai.

Israel has also imposed restrictions on some travellers. Travellers who have visited SA, Zambia, the UAE or Brazil within 14 days before arrival in Israel will be required to go into isolation for 14 days in a state-designated motel and may not isolate at home. Those who test negative after two tests at times set out in the protocols might only have to undergo a 10-day isolation period at a motel.