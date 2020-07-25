Obesity increases risks of death from Covid-19 – UK’s public health agency

Spread This News











TimesLive

People who are obese or overweight are at increased risk of death or severe illness from Covid-19, a report by Public Health England (PHE) said on Saturday as the government prepares to introduce measures to confront the problem.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to tackle obesity and has himself lost weight since he was admitted to intensive care with Covid-19.

PHE said data showed that for people with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30-35, risk of death from Covid-19 increased by 40%, and it increased by 90% for those with a BMI over 40 compared to those of a healthy weight.