Pastor Arrested After Unvaccinated Members Attend Church

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

POLICE Sunday arrested a Christ Embassy cleric in Harare’s Glen View 3 suburb for letting 50 of his unvaccinated congregants attend a church service.

This comes after the government last week approved the reopening of churches with only fully vaccinated churchgoers allowed to sit in the service.

In making the announcement, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa made a stern warning informing church leaders who fail to adhere to the pronouncements would be arrested if it allowed members not vaccinated against the deadly Covid-19 virus to attend service.

In a statement, Monday the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said a Christ Embassy pastor was arrested Sunday after he was found in breach with unvaccinated church members gathering for the service.

The police, however, did not disclose the pastor’s name.

“The ZRP urges members of the public to take heed of the government’s pronouncements on the opening of churches,” the police said.

“On 15/08/21, police arrested a Christ Embassy Pastor in Glen View 3, Harare, after a gathering involving 50 unvaccinated congregants,” reads part of the statement.

When churches reopened Sunday, most remained shut across the country despite the government lifting the ban on church gatherings.