Police Ban All-Night Church Sermons

By Staff Reporter

POLICE have banned churches from holding all-night vigils and crossover services.

Some churches have been advertising all-night prayer services to mark the beginning of 2022.

However, the police have announced the planned gatherings are illegal and violators will be arrested for violating curfew hours.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently imposed a curfew, running from 9 pm to 6 am to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“People know that we have a curfew, running from 9 pm to 6 am, which means no gathering is allowed after 9 pm,” police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

“Police will therefore enforce the curfew order, and anyone who violates it risks being arrested. There are no all-night prayers, all-night gatherings, crossover sermons that will be allowed.”

He added: “Churches should also take Covid-19 preventive measures such as sanitisation when people enter the church, wearing of face masks and social distancing.

“People must not get over-excited and the WHO (World Health Organisation) has made it clear that they should engage in activities that are super-spreaders of the pandemic. They must limit their travel and stay at home.”