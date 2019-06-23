Prince Charles pays Royal visit to James Bond movie set

Channel24

Prince Charles just gave the latest Bond movie cast and crew a treat when he visited the set at Pinewood Studios near London.

Filming for the 25th movie had a rocky start.

Daniel Craig sustained an ankle injury while filming in Jamaica for which he had to receive minor surgery.

Shortly after that, an explosion rocked the set at the Pinewood Studios leaving one crew member injured.

Hopefully, His Royal Highness has spread some good vibes on the set after his visit.

Prince Charles toured the Bond 25 sets on Thursday and was introduced to cast Daniel, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch and director Cary Joji Fukunaga.