Property Developer Targets Diaspora Market

By Staff Reporter

A Property developing company, West Properties Zimbabwe have gone on an effort to bring Diaspora investments into the country after they roped in their global Ambassador Dr Rutendo Mudzamiri who is based in the United States of America.

Mudzamiri will be their global representative and her multi-year agreement with the company is to reach clients and investors globally and bring investment in Properties.

“West Property Zimbabwe today (yesterday) announced a new partnership with Dr Mudzamiri to expand the reach of the West Property brand to Zimbabweans around the world. Mudzamiri will serve as a global brand agent for West Property Zimbabwe,” Tatiana Aleshina, West Properties chief operating officer said.

“We are honored to have Dr Mudzamiri join West Properties as a brand ambassador. As a company that supports female empowerment, she embodies West Property’s need to provide Zimbabweans with quality properties. Her passion for empowering women aligns with our company culture and offers inspiration.”

Mudzamiri, is a Zimbabwean-born serial social entrepreneur based in the United States. She is a trained leadership practitioner with a doctorate in Strategic Leadership from Regent University in the United States of America.

“She has initiated and supported several women-led initiatives in over 23 African countries and she brings in a network of over 15,000 women whom she leads and mentors,” Aleshina said.

Mudzamiri said she was humbled to join West Properties as a global brand agent saying it was due to their impressive reputation for quality developments focused on clients.

“I am humbled to join the West Property team as a global brand agent. They have an impressive reputation for quality developments focused on clients’ needs. As someone looking into home ownership, I desire for my network to also acquire properties within Zimbabwe. I look forward to partnering with the West Property team in expanding access to home ownership amongst Zimbabweans in the diaspora, especially women.” Mudzamiri said.

Mudzamiri joins entertainment brand ambassador, Jah Prayzah, and media brand influencer Kudzai Violet Gwara, also known as KVG as representatives for West Property Zimbabwe.

Aleshina further said their brand is expanding its influence by going global and focusing on attracting foreign and diaspora investors in the local property market.

The company was established in 2007 and is at the forefront of property development in Harare, Zimbabwe