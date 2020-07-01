Prophet Java Takes A 10-Day Social Media Break

Spread This News











By Munashe Makuwe

SOCIALITE and preacher, Prophet Passion Java is one person who is now well known for his controversial sayings and behaviour.

However Tuesday, he announced in a video posted on his Instagram telling that Boss Lashan will be now running all his social media accounts including Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Starting Tuesday, Boss Lashan will be in charge of dishing out US$25 to the first person to comment on a post be it a video picture or quote and the last one to post before another post is added.

Other followers will be in the run to win US$200 as some of the posts will come as videos with questions for the winners.

The flamboyant Prophet Java also added the last Garamumbaiwe final episode will be on 8 July which will coincide with the album launch of rising dancehall chanter, Epatan. Other popular musicians, sungura maestro, Alick Macheso, and dancehall artistes Enzo Ishal, Killer T, and Jah Signal will also be taking to the stage on the day.

Java states that he will be back controlling his social networks from 9 July after the Garamumbabiwe show.