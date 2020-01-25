Queen Elizabeth cancels public appearance due to cold

Channel24

Not even the queen can get away from the common cold.

The 93-year-old monarch was due to attend an annual Women’s Institute meeting at Sandringham in Norfolk, E News reports.

However, just 30 minutes before the event was due to commence, Her Majesty’s security detail announced that she wouldn’t be attending because she was “not feeling up to it,” BBC reports.

A spokesperson from Buckingham Palace reassured the public that there was no reason to panic and that the royal merely “has a slight cold” which was “no cause for alarm,” DailyMail reported.

The Queen’s abrupt illness comes shortly after Prince Harry left London for Canada where he’ll be reunited with his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and son, Archie, following the couple’s decision to become independent.