Real Estate Market Booms Despite Inflation Rate

Over the years, the global economy has faced an upward-sloping inflationary trend. As a result of this rise, from production and agriculture to manufacturing and marketing, petroleum and energy to telecommunications and media, banking and finance to hospitality and real estate, no sector of the economy has been spared.

However, irrespective of this, statistics reveal that there is a boom in the real estate market;

The global real estate market grew at an annual compound growth

rate of 7.6% from 2022 to 2023

Prices of homes in and around the US market rose by 1% between

2022 and 2023

Active homes available on the market saw an over 20% increase.

Across metro cities in the United States, Millennials and Gen Zs are reported to top the charts for real estate market investments. Areas like Salt Lake, Oklahoma, and Alabama has seen a rise in real estate investments from young adults in their mid-20s. They account for 3 out of every 5 first-timers looking to purchase houses or landed property.

Factors like home warranty have been reported to contribute to this increase in real estate investment. Properties with home warranty plans generally sell faster and at higher prices.

“Homeowners enjoy the peace of mind that comes from knowing there is extra protection to cover routine breakdowns caused by flaws or wear and tear”, explained an Alabama home warranty service provider.

Africa is not left out of this occurrence as a survey by Mordon Intelligence showed that the Southern African market comprising Angola, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 10.46%. In the region, prices of homes are going up, yet more people are investing in the real estate market despite economic uncertainties.

In a statement by Tigere, a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) in Zimbabwe, “tenant demand within most sub-sectors remains strong due to a lack of quality stock.”

Considering the property firm’s abbreviated financial accounts for the half year ended 30 June 2023, the property market continues to show transactional growth, with sales of current stock and various developments taking place around the region.

The industry and the government are taking steps to improve the regulatory environment for the real estate market, making it easier for all investors to participate. The increase in property demand as a result of growing industrialization, as well as out-of-date stock, has also created considerable growth potential.

Likewise, the continuous growth in population in most parts of the world has left the available facilities unable to meet the housing demands of the fast-growing population. Inadequate housing has resulted in excess demand over supply, which has, in turn, led to market scarcity.

In parts of sub-Saharan Africa, where the currency value is weak, an influx of stronger foreign currencies like the dollar, pound, or euro would ultimately mean more can be bought with less. As a result, remittances are majorly channeled towards acquiring buildings and landed property which is often predicted to rise in price.

Another persistent reason for the boom in the real estate market is the security that comes with home ownership. Having a roof over your head for which you do not have to pay recurring rent is a big deal in our world today. Homes, office buildings, and other landed property also serve as good bargaining chips in securing a valuable bank loan.

They are considered business investments for landlords who wish to make a weekly, monthly, or annual income from tenant rents. According to a publication by Alan Gilbert from a study in 2015 on rental housing, he stated that “about 1.2 billion people globally live in rented accommodation”.

This means at least 1 in every 7 persons rents accommodation. This number was predicted to triple by the year 2030, therefore, investing in properties for lease always seems like a wise decision.

More retirees and others nearing retirement are also beginning to appreciate the need for their own homes at the end of service. The CEO and co-founder of Groundfloor, a company that provides investor capital to real estate developers and house flippers, Brian Dally, asserted that real estate generally outperformed other asset classes and is less volatile than its peers. “In addition, the majority of people are accustomed to the concept of homeownership, so real estate investing isn’t overly complicated to understand”, he said.

In a report on livemint.com, Suren Goyal, Partner- RPS Group in India advised those who had recently begun a career to explore nearby real estate investment opportunities and invest as soon as they had a sizeable money if they wanted to retire early and be wealthy.