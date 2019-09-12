‘Rhythm City’s’ Amo Chidi is engaged

Amo Chidi is officially off the market.

Channel24

Rhythm City actress Amo Chidi is officially off the market!

The actress, who welcomed her first child earlier this year, recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s engaged – posting a picture of herself sitting on top of a bed, holding a mug with her blinged out ring finger.

She quoted a Bible verse in the caption before putting the hashtag #wifey.

“SHE is clothed with strength and dignity and she laughs without fear of the future Proverbs 31:25 To God be all the Glory* #mother #wifey,” she wrote.